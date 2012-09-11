Bloomberg: Sacramento Sushi Prices one of Nation’s Highest

SACRAMENTO–

Apparently, according to a new Bloomberg article on “Sushinomics,” Sacramento ranks number 5 in the top most expensive place to buy sushi.

The list puts Sacramento right up there with the likes of New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Dallas. Bloomberg compiled the list by surveying the prices of spicy tuna and California rolls in 25 cities across the US.

Sacramento had a 111.66 rating, meaning prices are 11.66% above the average price for sushi.

New York has the highest rating, 132.98, with New Orleans having the lowest, 79.98.

If you happen to be in the Bay Area and do not want to pay the high prices for sushi rolls in San Francisco, which has a 119.22 rating, you can head south to San Jose, which has a 94.75 rating – good enough for the fourth lowest in the nation.

Granted, the Bloomberg rating is a quantitative, not qualitative one.