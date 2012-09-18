Paul Robins and Bethany Crouch talk to Dr. Steve. He answers viewer questions including one from Don. He wants to know if there is a special diet that can suppress the flare ups of shingles?
Problems with Shingles
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
Man Accused in South Land Park Murder Appears in Court
-
Battered Northeast Tries to Dig Out: ‘The Beach is All Over the Front Yard’
-
At a School in North Carolina, He was the Only One of 700 Students Who Walked Out
-
Man Says He was Denied Medical Care Over 50 Cents
-
Central Valley Man Accused of Trying to Join ISIS
-
-
Man Stabbed Mother in Pot-Induced Paranoia, Thinking She was Going to Rape Him, Court Documents Say
-
Man Reveals Years-Long Pen Pal Friendship with Charles Manson
-
‘Superhero’ 4-Year-Old Donates Bone Marrow to Baby Twin Brothers
-
Kevin Smith Tweets He Had ‘Massive Heart Attack’
-
Mueller Has McCabe Memos Documenting Conversations with Trump
-
-
Stephen Hawking, Best-Known Physicist of His Time, has Died
-
Family That Took In Florida Shooting Suspect Call Him a ‘Monster’
-
‘Thought She Might Not Make It,’ 5th-Grader Saves Choking Friend