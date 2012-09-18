Problems with Shingles

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Paul Robins and Bethany Crouch talk to Dr. Steve. He answers viewer questions including one from Don. He wants to know if there is a special diet that can suppress the flare ups of shingles? Filed in: Health & Fitness, News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email

