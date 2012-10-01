Police Use Ski Mask and Clothing to Arrest 7-Eleven Thief

WOODLAND –

Woodland Police officers used the description of car, clothing and ski mask to track down a man who robbed a 7-Eleven Sunday night.

Police received a call around 8 p.m. that a man with a dark long-sleeved shirt was holding 7-Eleven employees at gunpoint.

By the time they reached the scene, the suspect had already left in a dark-colored car.

Witnesses were able to provide police with a license plate number, tell them which direction the car left and that the suspect got into the car on the passenger side and was driven by someone else.

Cops found the car at a Quality Inn less than two blocks away, with a license plate similar to the one witnesses described.

Police said a woman near the car, Woodland resident Jackie Hayes, said she was the owner of it.

Authorities were able to find a gun and dark-colored shirt in it.

While cops were conducting their search, a man walked out of a motel room and police determined the man, Walter Hayes, was the suspect.

They searched the motel room, and found an unknown amount of cash, a full-face ski mask and other clothes the man had been wearing during the robbery.

Walter and Jackie Hayes were arrested and are each being held on $100,000 bail.