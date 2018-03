This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Women of Faith brings its transformational “Celebrate What Matters Tour” to Sacramento. Tia Ewing sits down with an organizer to find out what attendees can expect to experience.

To learn more click on: http://www.womenoffaith.com/ Filed in: Lifestyle, News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email