Kids Struck by a Suspected Drunk Driver

CITRUS HEIGHTS-

Crime tape waving in the wind on Mariposa Avenue and Greenback Lane.

It was supposed to be a normal day; two kids with their mom heading to school, when the unthinkable happens right in front of their mother’s eyes.

“The two kids were in front and the mom was like four steps behind the kids, she watched as they were hit and started screaming,” a witness explained to FOX40 what he saw.

A blue Chevrolet Suburban was traveling on Mariposa, a Chrysler 300 was on Greenback Lane. Both cars collided, the Chrysler hit both boys. The impact so hard they were knocked out of their shoes.

The driver of the Chrysler, 51-year-old Teresa Bales-Sterba was arrested by police. She’s suspected to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

At last check the two brothers were listed in critical condition.