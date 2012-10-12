Register To Vote Online (by Oct. 22)

It is time for you to decide who should lead our country and what propositions should be approved; but you need to make sure you register on time, or you will not be able to vote. The registration deadline is fast approaching: Monday, October 22, 2012.

Starting this year, for the first time ever, you can now register to vote online and it only takes a few minutes. The link for the online application to register to vote is below.

http://registertovote.ca.gov/

You can also pick up a paper voter registration application at your county elections office, library, Department of Motor Vehicles offices, or U.S. post office.