Smash-and-Grab Thieves Take Howie Long Signed Football

SACRAMENTO-

Frank Smith is a huge fan of former Pro football linebacker and one time Oakland Raider Howie Long.

“I really liked him as a player and what a good man,” said Smith.

A couple of weeks ago while Long was in Sacramento, Smith got his autograph, he says he was the only one in the crowd at the Convention Center to get the former star’s John Hancock. But now the football Long signed has been stolen.

Smith is the owner of Rent-Rite party supply business and Budget Truck rental off of Arden Way.

Early Friday morning, somebody used a concrete block to break in to his business and take the football and a few other things, although they left jars of pennies behind.

“I don’t even think they knew who he is. They probably just saw the football and figured there was some value to it,” said Smith after making sure nothing else of importance was taken.

Sacramento police used a canine unit to go into the business to make sure the intruder had left; nobody was inside when the dog did its sweep.

Although bummed about the autograph, Smith says he is very happy the burglar did not take his Kings poster which he also adores as a big sports fan.

“Thank god they didn’t take this,” he said, while holding the poster.

Smith said he’s been a business owner for decades and has had four or five break-ins before, he believes a homeless person may be responsible. Police have not given any sort of suspect description or motive information.