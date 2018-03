SACRAMENTO-

Proposition 32, which would have changed how unions and corporations could use money deducted from paychecks, did not pass.

With 100% of the precincts reporting, Californians voted 56% against the measure.

Prop 32 gained a lot of attention after tens of millions of dollars were pumped into both sides of the race. The Yes on 32 campaign raised around $60 million, meanwhile Unions and others opposed to the measure raised even more.