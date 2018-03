For the average American, $770 is no small sum. But that’s how much they’ll each shell out on average for Christmas gifts this year.

That’s roughly the equivalent of three iPhone 5 smartphones, with tax.

Consumers have boosted their holiday spending each year since 2009, when the price tag on Christmas gift-giving plunged to a two-decade low of $616 per person. The $866 figure from 2008 capped a six-year rise, according to an annual poll of more than 1,000 adults by Gallup.

