California Ranks in Bottom Half of States in Graduation Rate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LATimes.com)-

California ranked in the bottom half of states in overall high school graduation rate in the 2010-2011 school year, according to the U.S. Department of Education.

The new data, the first in which all states use a common metric, replace the variety of different methods used by states to calculate and self-report graduation rates to the education department in years past.

The new measurement more accurately accounts for students who drop out or who do not earn a regular high school diploma.

