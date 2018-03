ATWATER-

Vapors from a girl’s lice medication caught fire Monday morning, giving the 8-year-old serious burns on more than half of her body, Cal Fire said.

The medication was being applied to the girl’s hair near where a candle was burning. The candle ignited vapors, cause the girl’s body to catch fire.

She was flown to a Fresno hospital. She is expected to survive.

The girl’s father was treated for burns on his hands after he tried to put the fire out with a towel.