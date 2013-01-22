Hundreds of Volunteers Help Build Bikes

Posted 8:25 AM, January 22, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NATOMAS–

Hundreds of volunteers packed Inderkum High School’s gym Monday, helping build bikes for needy kids.

A part of Martin Luther King Day, the National Day of Service aims to encourage people to give back to their community through volunteerism.

Over 200 volunteers participated in Monday’s bike-build, with 50 bikes assembled.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

0 comments

  • speed skates

    Simply wish to say your article is as astonishing. The clarity in your

    submit is just great and that i could think you’re knowledgeable on this subject. Fine together with your permission allow me to seize your feed to stay updated with approaching post. Thanks a million and please carry on the rewarding work.