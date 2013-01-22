Hundreds of Volunteers Help Build Bikes

NATOMAS–
Hundreds of volunteers packed Inderkum High School’s gym Monday, helping build bikes for needy kids.
A part of Martin Luther King Day, the National Day of Service aims to encourage people to give back to their community through volunteerism.
Over 200 volunteers participated in Monday’s bike-build, with 50 bikes assembled.
