Katt Williams Again a No-Show at Court, Warrant Issued

SACRAMENTO—

Troubled comedian and actor Micah “Katt” Williams was again a no-show at a scheduled court hearing Tuesday morning.

Williams faces felony reckless evasion charges stemming from a November incident in downtown Sacramento, where he led Capitol Protection officers on a chase.

Thanks to his no-show Tuesday, a Sacramento County judge issued a $200,000 warrant for Williams’ arrest.

Williams announced his retirement from stand-up comedy in December after being arrested in Seattle. His most recent stand-up tour was wrought with controversy.