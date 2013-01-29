Katt Williams Again a No-Show at Court, Warrant Issued

Posted 11:40 AM, January 29, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Stand-up comic Katt Williams arrested outside Seattle bar

Mugshot from when Williams was arrested in Seattle. (Courtesy Q13 News)

SACRAMENTO—

Troubled comedian and actor Micah “Katt” Williams was again a no-show at a scheduled court hearing Tuesday morning.

Williams faces felony reckless evasion charges stemming from a November incident in downtown Sacramento, where he led Capitol Protection officers on a chase.

Thanks to his no-show Tuesday, a Sacramento County judge issued a $200,000 warrant for Williams’ arrest.

Williams announced his retirement from stand-up comedy in December after being arrested in Seattle. His most recent stand-up tour was wrought with controversy.

