A delicious, salty blend of unique Greek cheese, wrapped in bacon, and then cooked sideways. Paul Robins shows off what one of his friends brought to their Super Bowl party this weekend.
Must-Try Appetizer: Bacon-Wrapped Greek Cheese
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
