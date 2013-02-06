Spotify Grammy Predictions

LOS ANGELES-

When it comes to music, Trevor Skeet is in the know. Skeet works with popular music streaming company, Spotify, to discovers what’s hot in the world of music.

Spotify is a service that you can download to your desktop, like iTunes, except you can listen to full songs and albums for free. Users can choose from more than 20 million songs from Spotify’s collection.

The Tech Report met up with Skeet at his studio to get the inside scoop and how it can be used to predict future trends in music.

With 20 millions active users Spotify is able to provide insight into what listeners like.

Rich DeMuro: So because of the data that you’re collecting you can basically predict what’s going to happen in the Grammy’s you think?

Trevor: I can give some predictions absolutely.

Rich: Lets talk Grammy’s. Who’s going to win album of the year?

Trevor: Album of the year I’m going to go with “Mumford and Sons.” I think you know they had an incredible year and people are going to reward them with album of the year nod.

Rich: Lets talk about some of those trends. So who’s the biggest female artist on Spotify?

Trevor: Undoubtedly Rihanna; She had an incredible year and she’s killing it.

Rich: And what about the most popular track on Spotify? Do we know that?

Trevor: Well you guys heard it over and over again, but Gotye “Somebody that I used to Know.” It was all over and people love it on Spotify.

Rich: Another Grammy pick for best new artist, who’s going to take it?

Trevor: Best new artist Lumineers “Ho Hey,” based on stats.