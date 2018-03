This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Graduate student Rebecca Rolfe went back and watched every acceptance speech in the main categories from every Academy Awards Ceremony and produced a silly but fascinating study. What percentage of winners talk so long that the orchestra starts playing? What percentage breaks down in tears? Lots of fun info here… Academy Awards Acceptance Speech Study Filed in: Morning, News Facebook

