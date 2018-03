SACRAMENTO –

An abandoned, overturned Civic is now part of a highway mystery that has CHP scratching their heads about what could have happened to it.

The red car flew about a 100 feet over a fence and drainage ditch from I-80. CHP found it Tuesday morning and can’t figure out how long it’s been there or who was driving it.

According to officers, there was no blood to suggest the driver was injured. The car is also not registered as stolen.