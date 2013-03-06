Loaded Gun Found in Carry-On at Sac International

SACRAMENTO-

A loaded gun was found in a passenger’s carry-on bag Wednesday morning at Sacramento International Airport.

Airport officials say the gun was spotted on an x-ray machine in Terminal B. The 49-year-old Burbank-bound passenger claimed he forgot it was in his bag, the airport says.

The gun was a .45 caliber Kimber handgun with seven rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber. A second magazine with seven rounds was also found in the bag.

According to the airport, law enforcement cleared the man for flight.

This gun is said to be unrelated to the single bullet found in Terminal B later that afternoon.