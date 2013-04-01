Man Found Dead on High-Rise was Tied in Seated Position

Streets were blocked off near 12th and K Streets as crews rescued a man.

SACRAMENTO—

Officials aren’t sure how a man found dangling outside a building near 12th and K streets died.

At some point Monday morning, the man looks like he tied a rope around himself. However, it looks like he knew how to hang himself, as he was tied in seated position like a rappeller. He tied the rope off with a window washing anchor, and fire officials believe that that anchor could have held his weight.

Fire officials do not believe that he was a window washer.

Around 7:45 a.m., someone from another building reported seeing the man hanging from the building. Recovery crews soon reached the man, took him down, and confirmed that he was dead.

The man was at least nine stories above the ground.

12th Street has since been reopened.

Eric Rucker contributed to this report.

