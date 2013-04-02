Drive-Thru Meat Market

SACRAMENTO-

“It’s the best the chicken that I’ve ever had, I won’t go anywhere else.”

Donna Forrester swears by Zaycon meats. She’s been buying them out of the back of a truck for three years.

Its shopping from truck to trunk. Tuesday’s location, The Church of Christ in Sacramento’s back parking lot.

Zaycon is based in Spokane, Washington and delivers meat, fish, chicken, ham, and bacon, to parking lots in 48 states.

It may seem fly-by-night, but they have more than 300,000 registered customers.

Zaycon says customers pay wholesale prices for their hormone-free and fresh drive-through product. Customers go online, place their orders, then show up to a parking lot near them.

For more information, head over to https://www.zayconfoods.com/