Third Murder Suspect Now in Custody

Posted 8:37 PM, May 24, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
Andrew Johnson

Andrew Johnson was arrested in San Diego in connection with the death of a man in Citrus Heights.
Courtesy: Citrus Heights Police

SAN DIEGO-

A third man wanted in connection with a murder in January is now in custody.

Andrew Johnson of Citrus Heights was arrested last week in San Diego. He is wanted in connection with the death of Jack Swaim. Johnson is now back in Sacramento County to face charges.

Christopher Langlois and Jeffrey Powell are already facing charges for Swaim’s death, they were arrested in January.

Investigators enlisted the help of numerous agencies to help find Johnson, who they learned was receiving help to flee.

Swaim was found dead outside his own on January 5th. Police at the time said he had been hit by an unknown object.

Citrus Heights Police now say Swaim was an “unintended and innocent victim”, and that the incident in January was “not a random crime”. However, because the investigation is waiting charges by the District Attorney’s office, they did not want to say anything else.

