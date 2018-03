This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Recipe: BBQ Rodizio Grill Brochette

Marinade Ingredients:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup soy sauce

3 Tbsp red wine vinegar

1/4 cup honey

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp minced fresh Rosemary

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Ridizio Rod

6 lbs top sirloin steak, 2lbs each cut into 4×4-inch cubes

2 large bell pepper red or green or both

3 medium red onions

2 medium Red Tomato beefsteak or heirloom Filed in: News Topics: Cooking Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email