Maloofs Give Shout out to Kings Fans in SacBee Ad

SACRAMENTO—

In a full page ad taken out in Sunday’s edition of the Sacramento Bee, the Maloof family thanked the city of Sacramento and Kings fans for their support throughout the years.

The Maloofs also thanked their partners Bud Benvenuti, John Kehriotis and Dave Lucchetti.

Mayor Kevin Johnson also got a special shout out, with the Maloofs recognizing the work he and city leaders did to spearhead the move to buy the team.

“We wish the new ownership group, led by Vivek Ranadive and Mark Mastrov, all the best,” the Maloofs wrote.

That new ownership regime will reportedly be making their first major team move Monday, when a new head coach will be announced. Head coach Keith Smart was let go on Friday, with rumors spreading that Golden State Warriors assistant Mike Malone has been picked as his replacement.

“We will always love the Kings and we will always be Kings fans,” the Maloofs wrote.