Davis Teen Pleads Not Guilty to Double Murder Charges

WOODLAND–

A “not guilty” plea from attorneys representing the 16-year-old accused of killing a Davis couple in their home.

From hero kid to handcuffed teen, facing charges as an adult.

“I saw him a few times walking around school with his girlfriend. He usually kept to himself,” said Dana Wilk, a schoolmate of Daniel Marsh.

Surrounded today by four guards, and with a corrections officer’s coat over his head, 16-year-old Marsh was lead into the Yolo County courthouse amidst cat-calls from a small crowd that had gathered outside.

His Public Defender brought civilian clothes to court with him and a motion for the judge — asking that the teenager be allowed to wear those clothes instead of jail jumpsuit.

The judge let him change, but kept him in chains. That was a startling sight for some of those who know Marsh, and today struggled with the “why’s” behind this case. Especially difficult for some to believe are the charges that Marsh laid-in-wait for 87-year-old Oliver Northrup and 76-year-old Claudia Maupin the night they were killed, and that had tortured them and killed in with particular brutality.

“A lot of neglect I guess,” said Marilyn Clements, whose son is friends with Marsh.

Meanwhile, inside the courtroom there was an audible sigh of relief from the victim’s families when the judge announced that she would set no bail, and Marsh would stay behind bars.