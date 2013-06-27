Dying Woman’s Statement Leads to Suspect Search

SUISUN CITY-

A man is now wanted by police after a dying woman identified him as a suspect.

Tuesday evening, Lorena Martinez was found bleeding from several stab wounds. Suisun City Police say she was able to give a statement about what happened and her attacker before she was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries.

It appears Martinez and the suspect had some sort of dispute.

Based on her statement, police are now looking for Victor Mejia in connection with Martinez’s death.

Investigators say after Tuesday’s stabbing, Mejia left the area in Martinez’s car, then abandoned it along the Benicia Bridge.

Police are investigating the possibility that Mejia jumped from the bridge.

Martinez’s husband, Jorge Lozada, spoke Thursday to FOX40.

“I can’t afford to have bitterness or [anger],” he said.

Anyone with any information about Mejia’s whereabouts is asked to call Suisun City Police at (707) 421-7373.