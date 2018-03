GROVELAND-

The Camp Tawonga staff member killed in a tree collapse Tuesday morning has been identified.

Annais Rittenberg was killed after the tree fell onto the camp’s dining hall. Four other staff members were hurt and taken to the hospital, but are said to be doing well.

No campers were hurt in the collapse.

Camp Tawonga issued a statement Tuesday, expressing sadness over the loss of Rittenberg. They also thanked first responders, who “arrived within minutes.”

Tawonga is a Jewish youth summer camp.