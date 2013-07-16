DA: Rocklin Murder Suspect May Have Acted in Self-Defense

ROCKLIN—

Zachary Kachmar, the 20-year-old suspect in Rocklin’s first murder since 2007, may have acted in self-defense, the district attorney’s office announced Tuesday.

According to the Placer County District Attorney, preliminary information given to them by detectives suggests that Kachmar didn’t have any criminal intent in 51-year-old Rober Earl Vickney’s death.

Kachmar’s arraignment was scheduled for Tuesday, but will be continued on July 29.

Detectives are still investigating the case. Depending on the results of the investigation, Kachmar could be released from custody.

According to police, Vickney was stabbed after an argument with Kachmar at a birthday party over the weekend.

