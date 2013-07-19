2 Arrested, Could be Responsible for Several Burglaries

Posted 9:14 AM, July 19, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
DominiqueHubbard

Dominique Hubbard is facing burglary charges.
Courtesy: Stockton Police Department

STOCKTON-

Two men are under arrest, and one more is on the loose, connected for at least three burglaries this week, and possibly several more.

Thursday afternoon, Stockton Police were investigating one burglary near the Waterfront, when another burglary was called in to dispatch by a neighbor.

The suspects’ car was still in the area, so officers were able to track it down and stop them.

Witnesses identified two of the men stopped. Officers also found several stolen items with the suspects. They were able to determine those items were taken from a burglary earlier in the day.

KennethCunningham

Kenneth Cunningham is facing burglary charges.
Courtesy: Stockton Police Department

Kenneth Cunningham, 23, and Dominique Hubbard, 23, were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

A third suspect was able to get away from officers.

Investigators believe these three men could be connected to several burglaries in the last couple of days.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspect is encouraged to call the Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600, or submit a tip on the SPD Facebook Page.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s