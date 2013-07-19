2 Arrested, Could be Responsible for Several Burglaries

STOCKTON-

Two men are under arrest, and one more is on the loose, connected for at least three burglaries this week, and possibly several more.

Thursday afternoon, Stockton Police were investigating one burglary near the Waterfront, when another burglary was called in to dispatch by a neighbor.

The suspects’ car was still in the area, so officers were able to track it down and stop them.

Witnesses identified two of the men stopped. Officers also found several stolen items with the suspects. They were able to determine those items were taken from a burglary earlier in the day.

Kenneth Cunningham, 23, and Dominique Hubbard, 23, were arrested for burglary and possession of stolen property.

A third suspect was able to get away from officers.

Investigators believe these three men could be connected to several burglaries in the last couple of days.

Anyone with information on the outstanding suspect is encouraged to call the Police Department at (209) 937-8377, Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600, or submit a tip on the SPD Facebook Page.