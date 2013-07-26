CHP Officer Arrested in Connection with Arden Fair Mall Sexual Battery Case

SACRAMENTO-

A California Highway Patrol officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged June 20 sexual battery inside a Macy’s bathroom at the Arden Fair mall.

Investigators say a 22-year-old disabled man was inappropriately touched by 47-year-old Jeffery Closson, an off-duty officer with the CHP.

Sacramento Police officers used the mall’s “elaborate” surveillance system to get leads in their investigation.

The CHP also conducted their own internal investigation.

Closson was arrested Friday and booked into Sacramento County Jail on two misdemeanor charges – loitering in a public toilet and sexual battery.