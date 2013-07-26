CHP Officer Arrested in Connection with Arden Fair Mall Sexual Battery Case

SACRAMENTO-
A California Highway Patrol officer has been arrested in connection with an alleged June 20 sexual battery inside a Macy’s bathroom at the Arden Fair mall.
Investigators say a 22-year-old disabled man was inappropriately touched by 47-year-old Jeffery Closson, an off-duty officer with the CHP.
Sacramento Police officers used the mall’s “elaborate” surveillance system to get leads in their investigation.
The CHP also conducted their own internal investigation.
Closson was arrested Friday and booked into Sacramento County Jail on two misdemeanor charges – loitering in a public toilet and sexual battery.
4 comments
republikkkans
oNe sick Per _v Imagine the ones that don't get caught. Law enforcement is full of them
anonymous
I’m sure this isn’t his first time there are more victims, he just happened to get caught this time.
esco
Sounds like a pretty sick dude, please remove him from the State's payroll. His trust is gone.
danielle
I think law enforcement weed out the bad seed. Replying to”law enforcement is full of them” and it is in all walks of life but i see law enforcement doing things about it What do you do whos in your community?
Voting for tougher sentencing for such monsters is what needs to form i think a life sentence may get one to think twice and before we judge other look in your own back yard