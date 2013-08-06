Sheriff: Man Stole Truck While Owner was Pumping Gas, Later Tried Stealing Two other Cars

SACRAMENTO COUNTY—

Deputies have taken into custody a man they say went on a Grand Theft Auto-like crime spree Tuesday morning.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Spokesman Jason Ramos, 41-year-old Adam Shears started his spree at the Tower Mart along Marconi Avenue around 8:30 a.m. The truck’s owner was pumping gas when Shears is said to have got in pickup and took off.

Later, sheriff’s say that Shears then showed up to the McDonald’s along Folsom Boulevard, between Dawes Street and Coloma Road in Rancho Cordova. Shears is said to have attacked a man during an attempt to steal another car. However, Shears was unsuccessful and instead made his way down the block, to a Firestone Tire store.

At the auto shop, Shears got into a truck that was in one of the bays and took off – hitting some cars in the area as deputies gave chase.

About a mile down the road, near Routier Road and Folsom Boulevard, Shears bailed and tried to run, but was ultimately caught and taken into custody by deputies.

Shears was booked for carjacking, purchase or receipt of a stolen car, hit-and-run, motor vehicle theft and vandalism damage amounting to more than $400.