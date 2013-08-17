17-Year-Old Boy Drowns in Emerald Bay

LAKE TAHOE –

The body of a 17-year-old boy, reported missing Friday afternoon, was recovered Saturday morning in Emerald Bay, Lake Tahoe.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a possible drowning in Emerald Bay around 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Officers from a boat unit made contact with a family in a rental boat on the south side of Emerald Bay.

The family told officers that their son, Javon Lamar Green, 17, was swimming towards Fannette Island, about twenty-five yards away from the boat. Green went underwater and has not been seen since.

Members of the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, along with a California Highway Patrol helicopter, searched for Green, but were not able to find him. Around 9:05 a.m. on Saturday, divers located the boy’s body in about 72 feet of water. The boy’s body was recovered around 9:35 a.m.

The family identified the body as Green. The cause of death is still under investigation.

Ruben Dominguez filed this report.