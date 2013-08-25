Kitten Found Burned Euthanized Due to Injuries

SACRAMENTO—
Officials from the Front Street animal shelter told FOX40 Sunday that the cat found burned a few weeks ago had to be euthanized due to its injuries.
The shelter had taken to calling the cat “Phoenix.” It was found in a South Sacramento neighborhood, near Manorside Drive and Meadowglen, over two weeks ago smelling of gasoline and suffering from severe burn injuries.
A $5,000 reward for information is still being offered to catch those responsible for the kitten’s injuries.
Anyone with a tip in this case can call Animal Care Services at (916) 808-8333.
1 Comment
lacofortwenty
That poor thing IS better off now. I hope they find the PRIK who did this and hang him by his nuts.