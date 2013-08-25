Kitten Found Burned Euthanized Due to Injuries

SACRAMENTO—

Officials from the Front Street animal shelter told FOX40 Sunday that the cat found burned a few weeks ago had to be euthanized due to its injuries.

The shelter had taken to calling the cat “Phoenix.” It was found in a South Sacramento neighborhood, near Manorside Drive and Meadowglen, over two weeks ago smelling of gasoline and suffering from severe burn injuries.

A $5,000 reward for information is still being offered to catch those responsible for the kitten’s injuries.

Anyone with a tip in this case can call Animal Care Services at (916) 808-8333.