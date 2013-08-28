17-year-old Dies after Shooting at Pollock Ranch Park

Scene of the shooting. Courtesy: viewer Jaime Mccormick

SACRAMENTO—

Police say that the 17-year-old boy critically injured in a shooting near Pollock Ranch Park in South Sacramento died Wednesday.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Officers showed up at the scene Tuesday just after 3:30 p.m. At the scene, officers found the teen unresponsive and took him to the hospital. He later was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators have talked to witnesses in the neighborhood. Gang detectives are also helping with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sacramento Police at (916) 264-5471.

