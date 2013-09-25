8 Papa John’s Locations Close, Leaving Employees Without Final Paycheck

VACAVILLE–

When Jonathon Gordon, general manager for Papa John’s restaurant in Vacaville, went to open his store on Friday he was not expecting the locks to be changed and the windows to be covered in plastic.

On the window was a letter saying the restaurant was filing for bankruptcy.

“It was payday as well, the 20th. No notice. No heads up warning. No nothing,” said Gordon.

Gordon says when he asked the owner, Chetan Patel about his paycheck,” he said there was no final check. That was it,” said Gordon.

Patel closed 8 other locations including some in Fairfield and Sacramento that had been operating under APNA Investments, Inc.

But Patel has two other locations still operating under a different name and different owner.

“It is heartbreaking. I worked for this store for so long. I grew up here in Vacaville. I built a relationship with these customers and now they have no place to go,” said Gordon.

According to attorneys Stacie Power and Tai Bogan, even if the company filed for bankruptcy, paying wages is a priority — and after 72 hours, interest accrues for everyday employees are not paid.

In the state of California, a business with at least 75 employees must warn them 60 days before closing.

“It does not make sense how he can not pay his employees for this company but have two Papa Johns still open and running,” said Gordon.

Papa Johns corporate says they were also surprised by the sudden closures. On Facebook, the company said they would help some employees through a relief fund.

Looking back, Gordon noticed some changes like the company switching banks, but never did he expect to be locked out of the place where he faithfully worked for four years.

According to documents, APNA has not filed for bankruptcy and employees who did not receive paychecks can file a complaint with the labor board.