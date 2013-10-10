Crews Mopping Up Grass Fire Behind Cal Expo

Posted 4:43 PM, October 10, 2013, by , Updated at 06:19PM, October 10, 2013
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SACRAMENTO—

Crews say they will be out all night mopping up a grass fire that burned behind Cal Expo Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were actually the ones to first see the smoke and quickly went to investigate, finding a working 4-acre fire.

The area was completely blanketed in smoke at the fire’s peak.

With power supply lines right in the path of the fire, crews had to be extra aggressive in putting the flames out before damage could be done to the lines.

Favorable winds towards the levee helped firefighters battle the flames.

West Sacramento Fire crews were also called in to help fight the inferno.

Cecilio Padilla contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s