Crews Mopping Up Grass Fire Behind Cal Expo

SACRAMENTO—

Crews say they will be out all night mopping up a grass fire that burned behind Cal Expo Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters were actually the ones to first see the smoke and quickly went to investigate, finding a working 4-acre fire.

The area was completely blanketed in smoke at the fire’s peak.

With power supply lines right in the path of the fire, crews had to be extra aggressive in putting the flames out before damage could be done to the lines.

Favorable winds towards the levee helped firefighters battle the flames.

West Sacramento Fire crews were also called in to help fight the inferno.

Cecilio Padilla contributed to this report.