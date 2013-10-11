Chef Ray Duey shows Bethany Crouch how to carve up a wicked looking pumpkin, from portraits to cartoon characters.
Wicked Pumpkin Carving with Chef Ray Duey
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
