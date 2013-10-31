Shell Oil Company’s profit falls short by more than 30%, Panasonic’s 2014 profit projections double after a battery contract with Tesla Motors, and non-government payrolls disappoint in October.
Fox 40 Financial Analyst Keith Springer with Today’s Wall Street Headlines
