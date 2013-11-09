Man Robs Granite Bay Pharmacy

Posted 6:10 PM, November 9, 2013, by
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CaptureGRANITE BAY—

Police are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy Friday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., a man walked into a CVS near Auburn Folsom Road and Douglas Boulevard. The man handed the pharmacist a note, which said that he had a gun. The man demanded prescription medication, but did not show a gun. The pharmacist gave the man the medication, and the man left on foot.

Searches by deputies, a CHP helicopter and K-9 teams from Roseville Police Department and Placer Sheriff’s Department, the man was not found. The man, believed to be Caucasian and in his 20s, was wearing a dark beanie, sunglasses, a dark coat and dark baggy pants.

Anyone with information about the man or the robbery is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (530) 889-7800.

Ruben Dominguez filed this report.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s