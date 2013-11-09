Man Robs Granite Bay Pharmacy

GRANITE BAY—

Police are looking for a man who robbed a pharmacy Friday night.

Around 8:55 p.m., a man walked into a CVS near Auburn Folsom Road and Douglas Boulevard. The man handed the pharmacist a note, which said that he had a gun. The man demanded prescription medication, but did not show a gun. The pharmacist gave the man the medication, and the man left on foot.

Searches by deputies, a CHP helicopter and K-9 teams from Roseville Police Department and Placer Sheriff’s Department, the man was not found. The man, believed to be Caucasian and in his 20s, was wearing a dark beanie, sunglasses, a dark coat and dark baggy pants.

Anyone with information about the man or the robbery is asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (530) 889-7800.

Ruben Dominguez filed this report.