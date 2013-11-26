Real Flame: a an eco-friendly product that is used in ventless fireplace. Paul Robins speaks with Brian Rosebrock from ACE Hardware to find out how it works.
Real Flame Used In A Ventless Fireplace
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
