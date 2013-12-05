Man Breaking Windows Causes Scene, Locks Down School

STOCKTON-

A man breaking windows inside a home caused a police scene in Stockton, and a nearby elementary school to lock down.

Officers are near Walnut and School Streets, searching for the man.

He was reportedly breaking windows inside a home, and refusing to come out. Officers fired bean bag bullets to get him to leave the home. The man escaped and ran off.

Nearby homes were evacuated and nearby Lottie Grunsky Elementary kept kids and staff indoors.

The man surrendered at around 3:30 p.m., reportedly after officers used a Taser on him.

Sam Cohen and Ian McDonald contributed to this report.