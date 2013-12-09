Black Ice Greets Morning Drivers

SACRAMENTO-

California’s cold snap drags on into Monday, leaving black ice on Sacramento roadways for unsuspecting drivers.

Officers responded to several accidents resulting from icy roadways, and not just in the foothills. Drivers in Rancho Cordova near Zinfandel Drive and in South Sac near Florin Road were stopped for a short time Monday morning because of accidents.

In South Sac, a truck ran into a pole and rolled over. Officers at the scene say there was ice on the road at the time.

As of 8:30 a.m., meteorologist Darren Peck was still seeing below freezing temperatures around the Valley. For more weather updates, check out www.FOX40.com/Weather.