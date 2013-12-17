Holiday Cheer Could Mean Parking Nightmares

SACRAMENTO-

‘Tis the season for mistletoe, presents under the tree and, apparently, fighting over parking spaces.

FOX40 spotted several shoppers parking over the line, using compact spaces while driving an SUV and sniping spots from other drivers Tuesday at the Arden Fair Mall.

To keep everything calm, Arden Fair has hired extra security, a seasonal parking staff, valet and even contracted Sacramento Police officers to patrol the aisles during the holiday season.

“Our foot traffic is up 10 percent since this time last year” Arden Fair Chief of Security Steve Reed said. “Without this enforcement, it would be crazy this time of year.”

Reed told FOX40 it’s been a seamless season so far. But, the mall’s parking lot did have an accident between two drivers who were apparently in such a rush they forgot to go the right way.

“They collided. They both wanted to get to that space, I guess” Reed told FOX40.

ShopperTrak, one of the leading provider of shopper analytics predicts that the last four days before Christmas, Dec. 20-24, will be the busiest.

“My best advice, arrive early and park far away” Reed said.