Short Holiday Shopping Season Handicaps Charities

SACRAMENTO-

The Sacramento-area Salvation Army says it expects reduced collections from its red kettle drive – 15 percent less than last year.

That’s not as bad as the 21 percent projections just a few days ago. Maj. Bill Dickinson says the 5 fewer shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve is a big factor.

Nationally, the church expected a $20 million drop from last year. Dickinson says the donations fund programs throughout the year that serve the poor, needy and youth. There is one more shopping weekend and Dickinson says last minute shoppers could help make up the deficit.

At Arden Fair Mall, Operation Christmas which collects toys and other items for military families has also seen a shortfall. Rodney Stanhope, who for the past ten years lived in a shed for 12 days collecting toys, says he missed a shipment to soldiers for the first time because he didn’t have enough toys.

Stanhope says the need is even greater this year because many families have mothers as well as fathers serving overseas away from their kids.

Gloria Ransom, who’s godson is serving in Afghanistan donated cash to the cause today.

“For those of us who have been blessed, I hope they’ll find a way to share it,” said Ransom.

Both charities hope that the last weekend of holiday shopping will bring out generous donors as well.