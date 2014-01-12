Seattle Seahawks Site Won’t Sell to California 49ers Fans

SEATTLE, Washington-

49ers fans living in California who hoped to buy tickets to next week’s NFC Championship game in Seattle through the Seahawks official site are out of luck.

The ticketing page says they will begin selling tickets on Monday at 10 a.m. “Tickets will be available to fans with a billing address in WA, OR, MT, ID, AK, HI and the Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta.”

Fans of the red and gold who live in California will have to go through a third-party vendor to get tickets to the game.

There is no explanation for this policy on the Seahawks’ ticketing webpage, and it is not clear if this is a common policy for the CenturyLink Field. A quick search of other team ticketing pages did not reveal similar language.

Fans in Northern California can watch the NFC Championship game for free on FOX40.

