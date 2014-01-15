Darren Peck has your weather forecast for the rest of the week.
Temps to Dip, But Stay Above Average
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
-
East Coast Brrraces for More Chill, but Warmer Weather on the Way
-
Winter Storm Threatens East Coast, Bringing Temps Colder than Mars
-
Latest Nor’easter Starts to Slam Storm-Battered Northeast
-
Northeast Preps for 3rd Winter Storm in the Past 10 Days
-
Record Highs in Nevada, Tahoe; Weeklong Warmth in Forecast
-
-
Chance the Rapper Tries His Hand as a TV Weatherman
-
Bomb Cyclone Blasts East Coast, Threatens Hurricane-Force Winds
-
Almond Growers ‘On High Alert’ During Freeze
-
New Year’s Eve to Usher in Record Cold for Much of U.S.
-
Extreme Cold to Test New Year’s Revelers; Some Events Iced
-
-
Fast Weather Tracking with NOAA
-
Storm Whips Northeast with Rain, Floods; Over 1 Million Customers Lose Power
-
California’s First 2018 Survey: 3 Percent of Normal Snowpack