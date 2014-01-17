Paul Robins and Bethany Crouch talk to FOX40 Financial Analyst Keith Springer. They discuss the latest business news includes Best Buy’s holiday numbers.
Best Buy Holiday Sales
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.
