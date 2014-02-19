Fire District Rethinking Marijuana Grow Fires

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY-

A rash of fires caused by marijuana grow operations has the Contra Costa Fire Protection District rethinking how they fight those fires.

Marijuana grows are too dangerous for crews to enter, so they will allow the fire to burn while keeping neighboring homes from catching fire.

“You think you are going into a home with a bedroom, living room, family room. No, you are going into these rooms packed with all this equipment, holes in the floor, cables,” Fire Investigator Vic Massenkoff said.

Dozens of wires dangle inside, which is a common sight in grow houses.

Officials say many of them are connected by non-professionals who are stealing high levels of power.

“We will have to wait for PG&E to get there, disconnect the power in the street which can be 20 to 30 minutes before we can safely or without undue risk send firefighters in,” said Massenkoff

Bars on the inside of windows and other window coverings are some of the signs firefighters are looking for.

On top of that, firefighters are facing a growing trend that causes severe explosions.

Teens will inject butane vapors through a pipe with marijuana oil.

It is commonly referred to as honey butane.

“Butane is so volatile just a static spark can ignite it,” Massenkoff said.

Firefighters say the explosion is strong enough to tear off roof tops and cause a home to slip from its foundation.

Contra Costa has seen seven to eight honey butane explosions and more than 35 marijuana grows in homes in the past two years.