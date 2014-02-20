Report: 4 Dead, 2 Injured after Shooting at Eviction Meeting in Alturas

ALTURAS-

Four people are dead and two others are hurt after shots were fired Thursday afternoon at a meeting at the Cedarville Rancheria, according to media reports out of Modoc County.

The Modoc County Record reported that the meeting was about evicting people from the Rancheria when the woman opened fire.

The woman reportedly began stabbing someone when she ran out of ammunition. She has since been taken into custody, the Modoc County Record reported.

