Father, Son Shot During Struggle with Armed Suspects

Posted 8:54 AM, February 27, 2014, by , Updated at 08:41AM, February 28, 2014
Officers respond to a home after a father and son are shot during a home invasion Wednesday night.

SALIDA-

A father and son wrestled with armed suspects, both getting shot, to allow family members to escape and call police.

Wednesday night, a couple was at their Salida area home with their two sons when a few people came to their front door. When the door was opened, the suspects forced their way in and started demanding cash and jewelry while pointing guns at the family.

The father and 15-year-old son wrestled with the suspects while the mother and other son escaped to a neighbor’s house.

During the struggle, several gun shots fired and both the father and son were shot.

After the gunfire, the suspects left the home and drove away from the neighborhood. The father and son were taken to the hospital, but are expected to be ok.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call (209) 521-4636.

Tipsters can also e-mail tips at http://www.modestopolice.com/CrimeStoppers, or text them to CRIMES (274637) by typing “Tip704” plus the message and be eligible for a cash reward

