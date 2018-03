This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LODI- Police in Lodi say a person was hit and killed by a Union Pacific train early Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the tracks near Harney Lane just after 12:30 p.m. The incident is still under investigation, but police believe this was possibly a suicide. Filed in: Local News, News Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

Pocket

Tumblr

Email